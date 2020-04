There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,524,485.

However, there was a winner of the main prize worth €1m in tonight's Lotto Plus One draw.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus One draw were 4, 13, 14, 29, 30 and 45, bonus number 40.

The numbers for the main Lotto draw were 4, 10, 14, 15, 29 and 43, bonus number 2.

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw were 5, 6, 9, 13, 24 and 32, bonus number 27.