Someone won the Lotto jackpot...

There was one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €2,775,644.
The winning ticket was sold in the mid west.
The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 19, 24, 27 and 42. The bonus number was 44.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
