NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Someone somewhere has information' - Father's plea on anniversary of Trevor Deely disappearance

Saturday, December 08, 2018 - 08:15 AM

Today marks the 18th anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

The 22-year-old went missing while returning home from his office Christmas party in Dublin in 2000.

Despite a cold-case review, a major search earlier this summer and a 1 hundred thousand euro reward for information, his disappearance remains a mystery.

Trevor's father, Michael Deely, says someone out there knows what happened to him:

Trevor Deely.

Mr Deely said: "He went in after his party and after he had been on Leeson Street with a couple of his pals as well, and got a very big umbrella. Now, where has that umbrella gone?

"The night was so bad, you could well imagine that umbrella being blown away. People coming home from other office parties that night may remember. Someone somewhere has information, we feel, and we need to get that information."


KEYWORDS

Trevor Deelymissing

Related Articles

‘I will never give up hope that Trevor will come home’

Missing Persons Day: Authorities collecting DNA samples in effort to identify remains

Gardaí 'very concerned' for safety of woman missing from Kerry

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Dublin teenager

More in this Section

'Offensive' that children are in emergency accommodation, Taoiseach tells Late Late Show

Man charged in connection with cocaine and cannabis seizures in Limerick

Helicopter pilot was distracted by phone

Jury in Paudie Coffey libel case sent home until Tuesday


Lifestyle

Live the green dream and let plants take root in your home

Sleep tight, baby: A bed system you can use from birth to 10 years old

Wish List: Festive stocking choices for Christmas shoppers

Grit yourself for winter: Rooting your plants during wet, freezing conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »