Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, which was worth almost €190m.

The numbers drawn were 8, 21, 25, 38 and 50.

The Lucky Stars were 4 and 8.

One Irish player did win €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The winning numbers drawn were 7, 18, 19, 44 and 47.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.