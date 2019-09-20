Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, which was worth almost €190m.
The numbers drawn were 8, 21, 25, 38 and 50.
The Lucky Stars were 4 and 8.
One Irish player did win €500,000 in the Plus draw.
The winning numbers drawn were 7, 18, 19, 44 and 47.
The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot but over 114,000 players won prizes in Ireland.
