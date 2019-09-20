News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Someone is €500,000 richer after winning EuroMillions Plus draw

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 09:55 PM

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot, which was worth almost €190m.

The numbers drawn were 8, 21, 25, 38 and 50.

The Lucky Stars were 4 and 8.

One Irish player did win €500,000 in the Plus draw.

The winning numbers drawn were 7, 18, 19, 44 and 47.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Lotto Results: Friday, September 20, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 16
    • 20
    • 29
    • 30
    • 37
    • 14


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 18
    • 20
    • 27
    • 37
    • 38
    • 35


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €189,603,734

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot but over 114,000 players won prizes in Ireland.

    • 8
    • 21
    • 25
    • 38
    • 50
    • 4
    • 8


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 18
    • 19
    • 44
    • 47


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 13
    • 31
    • 38
    • 20


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

