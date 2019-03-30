Someone is €1m richer after tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw

Someone has won €1m tonight in the National Lottery's Lotto Plus 1 draw.
There was no winner of tonight's main Lotto draw prize, but one ticket has scooped a million euro from the top prize of the Plus 1 draw.
The winning ticket was sold in the North West.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 103,000 players won prizes.
