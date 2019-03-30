NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Someone is €1m richer after tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 09:03 PM

Someone has won €1m tonight in the National Lottery's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

There was no winner of tonight's main Lotto draw prize, but one ticket has scooped a million euro from the top prize of the Plus 1 draw.

The winning ticket was sold in the North West.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 30, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 33
    • 35
    • 24


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 24
    • 28
    • 30
    • 37


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,146,764

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 103,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 46
    • 40


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 18
    • 23
    • 40
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 11
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 46
    • 40


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 18
    • 23
    • 40
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 21
    • 23
    • 24
    • 29
    • 30
    • 36
    • 17


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 29
    • 18


Full Lotto draw results »

