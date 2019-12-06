Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw

There was no winner of the Euromillions jackpot of €17 million this evening.
Two players won €500,000 in the Plus draw. Both tickets were sold online.
However, one Irish player won €1 million in the Irish only raffle.
The winning ticket code is I-HKS-43344.
The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 27, 39, 46, lucky stars were 1, 10.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot but over 60,000 players in Ireland won prizes.
