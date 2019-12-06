News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw

Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 10:23 PM

There was no winner of the Euromillions jackpot of €17 million this evening.

Two players won €500,000 in the Plus draw. Both tickets were sold online.

However, one Irish player won €1 million in the Irish only raffle.

The winning ticket code is I-HKS-43344.

The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 27, 39, 46, lucky stars were 1, 10.

Lotto Results: Friday, December 06, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 18
    • 19
    • 20
    • 23
    • 26
    • 3


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 21
    • 29
    • 30
    • 34
    • 16


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot but over 60,000 players in Ireland won prizes.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 27
    • 39
    • 46
    • 1
    • 10


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 39
    • 44


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 37
    • 23


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 16
    • 27
    • 28
    • 32
    • 33
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

More on this topic

Someone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillionsSomeone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillions

Construction worker, 65, becomes Ireland's 28th EuroMillions Plus winner of 2019Construction worker, 65, becomes Ireland's 28th EuroMillions Plus winner of 2019

Here's where last night's €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was soldHere's where last night's €500,000 winning EuroMillions ticket was sold

Lucky Irish punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillionsLucky Irish punter scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnoverCervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland

Parents fear social media causing anxiety in childrenParents fear social media causing anxiety in children


Lifestyle

Sating the festive appetite is what Christmas is all about, here Joe McNamee takes us through the best culinary delights that are produced right here on our doorstep.Want to give local this Christmas? Joe McNamee rounds up the the country's very best food produce

Architect and artist Harry Wallace tells Eve Kelliher how his style has evolved.How a lifetime as an architect has inspired Cork artist Harry Wallace

Don’t let present stress ruin your run-up to Christmas. Pat Fitzpatrick has done all the hard work with this tongue-in-cheek gift guide for every budget, so you can tick everyone off your list and get down to enjoying yourself for the festive season.Gift stressbuster: We sort out who gets what and why

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »