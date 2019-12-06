Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw

There was no winner of the Euromillions jackpot of €17 million this evening.

Two players won €500,000 in the Plus draw. Both tickets were sold online.

However, one Irish player won €1 million in the Irish only raffle.

The winning ticket code is I-HKS-43344.

The numbers drawn were 1, 3, 27, 39, 46, lucky stars were 1, 10.