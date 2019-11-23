Someone in Meath is €41k richer after last night's EuroMillions

One EuroMillions player in Co Meath who matched five numbers on last night’s draw has won over €41k.

The National Lottery has appealed for its players in Batterstown, Co. Meath to check their tickets after one player scooped €41,248.

"We are urging all our EuroMillions players across the country to check their tickets to see if they have won prizes but particularly those who played in Batterstown as somebody has won this cool €41,248 prize, which will surely come in handy as we come into the festive season," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"If you find you are the winner of the €41,248 prize, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep the ticket safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize."

There was no winner of the €17,000,000 EuroMillions jackpot.

In total, more than 51,000 Irish players won prizes on last night’s draw.

The winning numbers from the main EuroMillions draw were: 03, 21, 32, 34 and 48 and the lucky star numbers were: 03 and 11.