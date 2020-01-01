News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Someone in Limerick is €1 million richer

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 12:37 PM

Someone in Limerick is €1 million richer this morning following the National Lottery's Millionaire Raffle.

Players from Dublin, Kildare and Kerry are also celebrating with prizes of €100,000.

A total of 6,009 players won prizes between €500 and €1 million in last night's draw.

There were ten prizes of €10,000, 30 prizes of €5,000, 165 prizes of €1,000 and 5,800 prizes of €500.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: "We are calling on all our players, particularly those in Co. Limerick, who picked up a ticket for this New Year’s Eve draw to check their tickets carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire or indeed to see if they have won one of the other 6,008 cash prizes.

"Obviously it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer, who sold this prize worth €1 million, and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in."

