Someone in Dublin won €1m in last night's Lotto

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 09:21 AM

A ticket holder in north Co. Dublin has won €1m in last night's Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store in the seaside town of Rush.

"We are absolutely thrilled for one very lucky Tesco customer in Rush, Co. Dublin who is waking up this morning as our very latest Lotto millionaire," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

"Incredibly, this is our seventh Lotto Plus 1 top prize win of €1m since the prize doubled from €500,000 to a cool €1m following Lotto Plus game enhancements which were introduced last September."

The numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 08, 24, 27, 38, 39, 40 and the bonus was 02.

A massive 100,000 players won prizes last night and the National Lottery has encouraged players nationwide to check their tickets.

"With over 100,000 prize winners in Saturday’s Lotto draws, we are encouraging each and every Lotto player in the country to check their tickets carefully.

"If you are the winner of last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize."

