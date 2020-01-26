Someone in Dublin is €1m richer after last night's Lotto

Someone has become the Lotto's first millionaire of 2020.

The player bought the winning ticket for Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw, worth €1 million, in Dublin.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize in the next couple of days.

Another lucky Dublin player won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €203,420. The winning Normal Play ticket was sold yesterday at the Centra Store in Kingswood Heights in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

"Saturday night’s Lotto draws produced an incredible 105,000 prize winners, including two life-changing prizes for two lucky Dubliners," the spokesperson said.

"As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in. If you are one of the lucky ticketholders please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers which are worth a cool €1 million to one lucky player were: 03, 05, 10, 18, 19, 46 and the bonus ball was 08.

There was no winner of the €7,372,451 Lotto jackpot which now heads for an estimated €8m on Wednesday.

Last night’s winning Lotto numbers were: 11, 27, 29, 34, 35, 40 and the bonus ball was 46.