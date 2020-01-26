News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Someone in Dublin is €1m richer after last night's Lotto

Someone in Dublin is €1m richer after last night's Lotto
By Denise O’Donoghue
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 01:14 PM

Someone has become the Lotto's first millionaire of 2020.

The player bought the winning ticket for Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw, worth €1 million, in Dublin.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store which sold the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 top prize in the next couple of days.

Another lucky Dublin player won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €203,420. The winning Normal Play ticket was sold yesterday at the Centra Store in Kingswood Heights in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

"Saturday night’s Lotto draws produced an incredible 105,000 prize winners, including two life-changing prizes for two lucky Dubliners," the spokesperson said.

"As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in. If you are one of the lucky ticketholders please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."

Last night’s winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers which are worth a cool €1 million to one lucky player were: 03, 05, 10, 18, 19, 46 and the bonus ball was 08.

There was no winner of the €7,372,451 Lotto jackpot which now heads for an estimated €8m on Wednesday.

Last night’s winning Lotto numbers were: 11, 27, 29, 34, 35, 40 and the bonus ball was 46.

READ MORE

Domestic violence campaigner to address major UK conference


Lotto

More in this Section

Boy, 15, stabbed during assault in DublinBoy, 15, stabbed during assault in Dublin

Teenage boy dies in Dublin crashTeenage boy dies in Dublin crash

'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals'They were crying with us': #BraveLikeEmmeline appeal sees over €250k donated to children's hospitals

Thousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda todayThousands expected to join rally against violence in Drogheda today


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »