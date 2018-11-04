Someone in Cork won €1m in last night's Lotto

The National Lottery is urging its Lotto players in Cork to check their tickets after a player in the rebel county won last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million.

The winning normal play ticket was sold at the Centra store in Carrigtwohill in Co. Cork.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus draw were: 15, 23, 25, 29, 30, 31, 32 and the bonus number was 32.

"We’re absolutely buzzing this morning, this is incredible news for our customers," said Michael Creedon, manager of the Centra store.

The vast majority of our customers are local so we are really hoping that one of them has become the latest Lotto millionaire.

"The news is spreading quite fast as people are calling in for their Sunday papers after mass so we are encouraging everybody to check their tickets to ensure that that they don’t miss out on this life-changing prize."

Also last night, two lucky players from Terenure in Dublin 6 and Listowel in Co Kerry shared a Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €91,225.

The winning ticket in Dublin was sold at the Seven Days store in Fortfield Park in Terenure, Dublin 6W while the other winning ticket was sold at the Esso Spar Service Station on Bridge Road in Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Digital Desk