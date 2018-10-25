Home»Breaking News»ireland

Someone in Cork is €1 million richer after last night's Lotto draw

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 11:52 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Lotto players in Cork are being urged to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire after last night's Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million was won by someone in the Rebel County.

The golden Quick Pick ticket was sold in Costcutters at the N20 Mallow Plaza on the Limerick Road, Mallow, Co. Cork.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus draw were: 8, 15, 22, 32, 34, 41 and the bonus number was 46.

"It was a great call to get from the National Lottery today to let me know we had sold a ticket creating a millionaire," said Michael Griffin, manager of the Costcutters store.

"I’m delighted for whoever it is. We are in the N20 Mallow plaza so, a place with a lot of footfall and passing trade, so the winner could be anyone.

"However, it would be fantastic if it was one of our local and regular customers. We are encouraging all our customers to check their tickets carefully this morning.

There is a great buzz about the place.

READ MORE: Stricter rules to crack down on short-term lettings

This is the second winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million since Lotto and Lotto Plus game enhancements were introduced on September 1.

"We’re delighted to have our second winner of the new Lotto Plus game," said National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin.

"I encourage all of our Cork players, or even if you regularly play Lotto at the Costcutter in the N20 Mallow Plaza, to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire."

Also last night a lucky Dublin Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus on the main Lotto draw to win €134,029.

The player fell just one number short of scooping the Lotto jackpot of €3.9 million.

This Quick Pick ticket was bought at the News & Gifts shop in Killiney Shopping Centre, Rochestown Avenue, Co Dublin.

"If you play Lotto in the Killiney Shopping Centre in Dublin you could be €134,029 richer so please check those tickets carefully," Mr Griffin said.

If you are one of these lucky ticketholders, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we’ll make arrangements with you to come to the Winner’s Room in Dublin and collect your prize.


