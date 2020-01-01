News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Someone has won more than €300k in the Lotto

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 09:04 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,373,244.

However, one ticket has won €312,042 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 23, 30, 42 and 47, bonus number 3.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 01, 2020


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 14
    • 22
    • 35
    • 36
    • 21


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 14
    • 18
    • 25
    • 31
    • 15


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,373,244

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot. In total over 67,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €312,042.

    • 4
    • 5
    • 23
    • 30
    • 42
    • 47
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 11
    • 14
    • 15
    • 25
    • 36
    • 44
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 11
    • 16
    • 19
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 23
    • 30
    • 42
    • 47
    • 3


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 14
    • 15
    • 25
    • 36
    • 44
    • 27


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 11
    • 16
    • 19
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

