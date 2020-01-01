Someone has won more than €300k in the Lotto

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,373,244.
However, one ticket has won €312,042 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.
The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 23, 30, 42 and 47, bonus number 3.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
