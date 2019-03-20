NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Someone has won €500k after buying a EuroMillions ticket in North Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 12:23 PM

Ireland’s latest EuroMillions winner is from Co. Dublin.

The player scooped the €500,000 prize in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw after buying a Quick Pick ticket yesterday at Circle K on the Beaumont Road in Dublin 9.

A EuroMillions spokesperson said: “It has been a blistering start to the year for our EuroMillions players in Ireland. This is the 6th top prize win of €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus game on top of the record-breaking €175 million jackpot which was won by a lucky North Dublin family in February.

"We are encouraging anybody who purchased their ticket at the Circle K service station in Beaumont to carefully check their ticket and if it is the winner, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize”.

Joanne D’arcy, Senior Retail Director of Circle K Ireland, said: “We are delighted to hear that yet another lucky Circle K customer has won a fantastic prize in the EuroMillions game.

"The win comes after two lucky customers won the same €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize at our Kill North and Clonshaugh sites earlier this year.

"I’d like to extend my congratulations to our colleagues at Circle K Beaumont and encourage all customers who purchased a Euromillions ticket at the service station yesterday, to check it carefully and contact the National Lottery team if they have won.”

LottoEuroMillions

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »