Someone has won €1m in the Lotto Plus 1 draw

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 08:55 PM

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,779,975, but the main prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw has been won.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus One draw were 2, 4, 13, 17, 23 and 27. The bonus number was 26.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 08, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 12
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 39
    • 25


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 34
    • 36
    • 35


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,779,975

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 74,000 players won prizes.

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 13
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 16
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39
    • 41
    • 44
    • 2


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 13
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 26


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 16
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39
    • 41
    • 44
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

