Someone has won €1m in the Lotto Plus 1 draw

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,779,975, but the main prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw has been won.
The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus One draw were 2, 4, 13, 17, 23 and 27. The bonus number was 26.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,779,975
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 74,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
