'Somebody must be accountable for this': Michael Collins to propose no-confidence motion in Simon Harris

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 08:27 AM

Independent TD Michael Collins is proposing a no-confidence motion in the Minister for Health Simon Harris.

He met with the leader of the Rural Independent Group Mattie McGrath on Wednesday and told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that he is confident of the support of his colleagues.

There will be an opportunity to put forward the motion at the end of January or in early February, he added. “I am hopeful that any self respecting politician will support this motion.

“I think it would be carried.”

Mr Collins said that the Minister for Health had presided over a “major crisis in the health service” with elective surgeries being cancelled, record numbers on trolleys, a recruitment embargo, delayed discharges and the “highest ever” waiting lists.

Somebody must be accountable for all this.

The Cork South-West TD pointed out that he and Rural Independent Group colleague Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae had returned from Belfast earlier this week with the 51st group of patients from the south west who had cataract surgery in Northern Ireland rather than remain on waiting lists.

When asked if he was ready for a General Election in the event that the motion of no-confidence was successful, Mr Collins said: “It is up to Leo if an election is needed or not. Simon Harris is not functioning as a Minister. If that means a general election then so be it.”

The time of year was not an issue he said as preparations had already begun. “It’s already started. The sooner the better.”

Government Ministers already have 'Vote Number 1' stickers on their cars, he said.

TOPIC: Health

