Some SouthDoc clinics to close as part of coronvirus contingency plan

Cork’s out-of-hours GP service will see some clinics close to focus care as part of contingency plans amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SouthDoc will now operate from seven treatment centres: Bandon, Bantry, Mallow, Midleton, Kinsale Road, Killarney and Tralee.

In an email to members, Joanne Montgomery, SouthDoc board chairperson, said other centres "will be locked up and sterile in case required".

"We are doing this to protect the health of us the members and our staff and thus being able to provide a continued service," she said.

Centres to be locked down include Blackpool, Clonakilty, Fermoy and Youghal.

Doctors will continue to be rostered to cover areas, she explained.

For example, a doctor covering Blackpool will be based in Kinsale Road and one covering Macroom will be based in Bandon.

"The reason for the consolidation of treatment centres is we expect a reduction in staff and doctor numbers as time goes on due to illness/self-isolation," Ms Montgomery said.

The nurses will triage out what they can. They will not be allowed to issue any appointments. All calls will come down as doctor advice

"The reason for this is each doctor has there own opinion on whether they should physically see a patient whether it be for an injury or a cough."

Meanwhile, student nurses are still to be placed in hospitals under HSE directive.

All scheduled clinical placements for nursing and midwifery are to continue, though those with underlying health conditions are advised to absent themselves from clinical placement.

The measure, which will see unpaid students working alongside paid staff amid the crisis, has been criticised by Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O’Sullivan.

He urged the Minister for Health to consider compensating trainee nurses and midwives.

All other UCC placements, whether it be in accountancy or law, have been cancelled

"Understandably, nursing placements are continuing during the outbreak. However, I believe that at this time of high pressure and high risk we should be compensating trainees for putting themselves in the firing line," he said.

