Some migrants who studied in Ireland can apply for new visa scheme

'Long-awaited' and 'life-changing' is how the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland describes a new visa scheme launched today.

The new programme announced by Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, will allow some non-EEA nationals permission to stay in Ireland.

Those who studied here from 2005 to 2010 can apply over the next three months from today until January 20.

"This is a long-awaited scheme and it is life-changing for people that will qualify for it," said Deputy Director of the MRCI Helen Lowry.

"Regularisation schemes are good for families, the economy and our society.

"In terms of the scheme itself, a lot depends on the approach taken by immigration authorities.

It is a welcome development, it's a step in the right direction and the detail of the scheme and how it's rolled out is very important.

Ms Lowry says it will not affect everyone but is a step in the right direction.

"We're talking about undocumented migrants who are deeply embedded in Irish communities, working families up and down the length and breadth of the country, whose lives could potentially be transformed from a scheme such as this," she said.

"A lot of people will not be eligible for this scheme who are in the country a long time and making a very valuable contribution."

Digital Desk