NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Some landlords issuing 'fake cleaning invoices' to deduct money from tenants' deposits

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 07:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There are claims that some landlords are deducting unnecessary cleaning fees from deposits.

According to the Irish Independent, landlords are issuing tenants with fake cleaning invoices so as not to pay back the full amount.

Housing Charity Threshold has said the illegal retention of deposits continues to be an issue in the private rented sector with the Residential Tenancies Board reporting 1,234 disputed cases.

READ MORE: Minister extends deadline for submissions on review of Irish exemptions for students

They told Independent.ie: "A deposit will often represent the full extent of an individual or family’s savings, and the failure to return the deposit creates a significant obstacle to obtaining alternative accommodation and can be the first step towards homelessness.

"Threshold has been calling for a legal definition of a deposit to mean one month's rent. We are aware of instances in which people are required to provide two months’ deposit, along with the first month’s rent.

"The common practice regarding deposits is the equivalent of one month’s rent.

However, there is no law in relation to this. This needs to be addressed to protect tenants.

"Threshold calls for the immediate introduction of a Deposit Protection Scheme, as set out in the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2015.

"This piece of legislation provided for a deposit protection scheme in Ireland, with the Residential Tenancies Board functioning as custodian of deposits and their dispute resolution service being used to settle disagreements between tenants and landlords.

"Despite legislation having been passed by the Oireachtas in December 2015 the Deposit Protection Scheme not yet been commenced by the Minister."


KEYWORDS

Rentlandlordshousing

Related Articles

More in this Section

Renewed garda appeal to trace teenager missing for two months

'Duck tape had to be used until the gardaí came': NBRU highlights alleged assaults on bus drivers

Senior garda suspended from duty amid investigation into misconduct allegations

Update: Teenager missing since New Year's Day found safe and well


Lifestyle

Join Peter Stringer at rehearsals for dancing with the Stars

Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role – 5 reasons he’s already a style icon

Fingers at the ready: Susan O'Shea face up to her wrinkles

Power of no: Turning down opportunities to get ahead

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »