News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Some Irish customers charged for Uber trips they didn't take

Some Irish customers charged for Uber trips they didn't take
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 10:49 AM

The National Transport Authority is to meet Uber management over users of the app being wrongly charged.

A number of people have complained to the NTA over being charged hundreds of euro for trips they did not take.

One person on Twitter says his wife was charged three trips totalling €200 in 11 minutes in Dublin.

It appears there has been a fault with the Uber accounting system.

Will St Leger who lives in Dublin says money was taken out of his account as soon as he cancelled the journey.

"I booked a cab using the Uber app. The car was about five minutes away. Then it turned into 10 minutes away and I noticed it was going further and further away from me," he said.

"We were in a rush to get to the airport so I cancelled the trip. Within about three minutes I looked at the app again and it said I had been charged €70 for a trip that I didn't take."

READ MORE

Increased funding for NTPF as 86k children waiting to see specialist

More on this topic

Uber to start online grocery deliveries following latest acquisitionUber to start online grocery deliveries following latest acquisition

Uber to test flying taxis in MelbourneUber to test flying taxis in Melbourne

Uber fiasco may hit WeWorkUber fiasco may hit WeWork

Uber drops $12bn in valueUber drops $12bn in value


UberTaxiTOPIC: Uber

More in this Section

Fears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patientsFears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patients

Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidentsMan and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Paschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about NigeriaPaschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about Nigeria

Man to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in DroghedaMan to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in Drogheda


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »