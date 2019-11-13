Some Irish customers charged for Uber trips they didn't take

The National Transport Authority is to meet Uber management over users of the app being wrongly charged.

A number of people have complained to the NTA over being charged hundreds of euro for trips they did not take.

One person on Twitter says his wife was charged three trips totalling €200 in 11 minutes in Dublin.

So @Uber_Ireland , apparently my wife took 3 trips totalling €200 in 11 minutes in Dublin yesterday evening! How is that even physically possible? Looks like your drivers are pulling a few scams! And you still haven't refunded it yet pic.twitter.com/ZrnWJWlWEw — Glen Holmes (@holmesgjk) November 8, 2019

It appears there has been a fault with the Uber accounting system.

Will St Leger who lives in Dublin says money was taken out of his account as soon as he cancelled the journey.

"I booked a cab using the Uber app. The car was about five minutes away. Then it turned into 10 minutes away and I noticed it was going further and further away from me," he said.

"We were in a rush to get to the airport so I cancelled the trip. Within about three minutes I looked at the app again and it said I had been charged €70 for a trip that I didn't take."