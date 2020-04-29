Some drivers travelling at 'motorway speeds' in 50km zones

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are urging drivers to slow down as they express their concern at increased speeds on quieter roads.

The warning comes as the number of pedestrian deaths has doubled to date this year, with 16 pedestrians killed up to April 29, compared to just eight pedestrian deaths up to the same period in 2019. Six pedestrians have died since the schools were closed in the middle of March.

Despite the reduced amount of traffic on the road, many drivers have been observed speeding. Some drivers have been detected speeding through streets with 50km/h limits at what is being described as 'motorway speeds'.

"Although there is a substantial reduction in traffic volumes, some drivers are driving at extreme speed whilst the roads are quieter; for example a driver was recently arrested after travelling at 202km/h on the M1 motorway, this is completely irresponsible and a danger to all road users," said Chief Superintendent, Paul Cleary.

Drivers are being urged to slow down and expect to encounter more pedestrians and cyclists than normal on their journey.

"All drivers need to slow down and watch out for vulnerable road users. There has been a worrying increase in pedestrian deaths this year," said Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

I would also urge pedestrians and cyclists to exercise care when using the roads during this time. It is critical that we all practice good road safety habits, so we don’t add to the workload of our front-line health care workers who are trying to deal with and contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gardaí will be performing an increased number of high visibility checkpoints over the coming days and over the bank holiday weekend.

The chairperson of the RSA reminded pedestrians to exercise caution when using the roads.

"Traffic may be at a reduced level but there are still cars and trucks using the roads and everyone – motorists and walkers must remember that those rules have not been suspended or changed," said Liz O'Donnell.

"Those out walking should take measures to ensure their safety like wearing bright or reflective clothing."

GoSafe speeding detections on Wednesday, April 22: 115 Km/h in a 50 Km/h Zone on the R111 Mespil Road Dublin 4

93 Km/h in a 60 Km/h Zone on the R132 Mell Drogheda Louth

112 Km/h in an 80 Km/h Zone on the R348 Tobergrellan Ballinasloe Galway

153 Km/h in a 100 Km/h Zone on the N7 KILL WEST Kill Kildare

163 Km/h in a 120 Km/h Zone on the M7 Annaholty Birdhill Tipperary

101 Km/h in a 50 Km/h Zone on the R420 Clara Offaly

91 Km/h in a 60 Km/h Zone on the R750 Merrymeeting Rathnew Wicklow

111 Km/h in an 80 Km/h Zone on the R284 Drumaskibbole Ballisodare Sligo

193 Km/h in a 100 Km/h Zone on the N20 Creggane Charleville Limerick

199 Km/h in a 120 Km/h Zone on the M1 Donabate Dublin

108 Km/h in a 50 Km/h Zone on the Sarsfield Road Dublin 10

94 Km/h in a 60 Km/h Zone on the N25 Lemybrien Lemybrien Waterford

121 Km/h in an 80 Km/h Zone on the R390 Corr Walderstown Westmeath

130 Km/h in a 100 Km/h Zone on the N21 Castlematrix Rathkeale Limerick

111 Km/h in a 50 Km/h Zone on the N3 Virginia Cavan

113 Km/h in a 60 Km/h Zone on the R139 Belcamp Dublin 17

118 Km/h in an 80 Km/h Zone on the R148 Kilmurry Enfield Meath

147 Km/h in a 100 Km/h Zone on the N25 Garrahylish Kilmacthomas Waterford

153 Km/h in a 120 Km/h Zone on the M11 Coolacork Glenealy Wicklow

104 Km/h in a 50 Km/h Zone on the N22 Farranfore Kerry

131 Km/h in a 60 Km/h Zone on the R512 Crossagalla Ballysimon Limerick

149 Km/h in an 80 Km/h Zone on the R515 Ardmore Charleville Cork

152 Km/h in a 100 Km/h Zone on the M50 Finglas Dublin 11