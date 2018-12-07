NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Some doctors claim January deadline for abortion services 'dangerously unrealistic'

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 09:40 AM

There has been a call to delay the introduction of abortion services in January.

Members of the Institute of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians are looking for an EGM over concerns about the new services.

A motion suggested for the meeting warns a delay should be considered due to "risks of patient safety" due to inadequate preparation.

Obstetricians from around the country have reportedly signed the motion.

In an interview with the Irish Times today, the former Master of the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, Professor Chris Fitzpatrick says there has been inadequate planning and insufficient resources.

Professor Fitzpatrick says that the January deadline is "dangerously unrealistic".

Professor Peter Boylan

But Professor Peter Boylan says waiting any longer to bring in the service is unfair on women.

"We would certainly love to have a perfect service but if we wait until there are perfect working conditions for the doctors and for patients then we will still be here in two to three years' time," said Prof Boylan.

"You strive for perfection, you strive for constant improvement but to suggest that nothing should happen for these women who are in very distressed circumstances and are travelling abroad, I think is very unfair on women."

Abortion

