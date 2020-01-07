News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Some child abuse cases taking 10 years to appear in court

Some child abuse cases taking 10 years to appear in court
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 08:34 AM

Some child abuse investigations are taking up to 10 years to pass through the courts.

Analysis shows it is taking on average five years for offenders to appear before a Judge.

This analysis by the Irish Times looked at every case of the possession or distribution of child abuse material that came before the Dublin circuit criminal court in the last two years.

Judges there have imposed sentences on 45 offenders since January 2018 - 25 of those avoided prison and received either a suspended sentence or probation.

It took on average around five years between gardai first seizing a device suspected of containing illegal material and an accused person being sentenced.

Some took 10 years.

Added to that is a delay in many court cases at the moment because of the recent High Court ruling relating to Graham Dwyer over data protection issues.

READ MORE

'He returns now to his beloved Florrie': Larry Gogan dies age 81


Court

More in this Section

Cyclists in Cork urge City Hall to consider increasing cost of on-street parkingCyclists in Cork urge City Hall to consider increasing cost of on-street parking

Jonathan O'Brien's retirement from politics a dilemma for his partyJonathan O'Brien's retirement from politics a dilemma for his party

Road Safety chief to leave job in MarchRoad Safety chief to leave job in March

€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present


Lifestyle

With the legendary broadcaster finishing on 2fm tomorrow, he tells Marjorie Brennan about his career highlights and that famous ‘Just A Minute’ myth.Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »