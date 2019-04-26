Solidarity candidates to be ‘disturbers of the political peace’

Solidarity-People Before Profit has put forward four European election candidates to become “disturbers of the political peace”.

The political grouping has said they will participate in a campaign of peaceful civil disobedience to remove border infrastructure if it were constructed in the wake of a hard Brexit.

People Before Profit have selected Gillian Brien in Dublin, Adrienne Wallace in Ireland South and Cyril Brennan in Midlands-North West, while Rita Harrold will also run in Dublin for the Solidarity group.

Speaking at the candidate launch, TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the group is “cautiously optimistic” the four candidates will make “a big impact” in the elections.

Mr Boyd Barrett denied suggestions that fielding two candidates in the Dublin constituency would weaken their chances of winning a seat.

“Elections are an opportunity to argue for radical change and to build campaign movements for change,” he said. “We are not narrowly electoralist where everything is about who is getting the seat and who is getting the position, we want to use this campaign to radically challenge the political establishment and I have no doubt that both our Dublin candidates are going to do that. We now have candidates in areas of the country where we never had before.

This is our biggest ever intervention of People Before Profit and Solidarity in the European Parliament elections ever.

Meanwhile, the Referendum Commission has launched a public information campaign giving the facts about the referendum on the regulation of divorce, which will be held on the same day as the local and European elections on May 24.

Referendum Commission chairwoman Ms Justice Tara Burns said: “The proposal is about two issues relating to divorce, namely how long people must be living apart before applying for a divorce, and the recognition of foreign divorces. There will be one question on the ballot paper and voters can either vote yes to allow both changes, or no to reject both changes.”

People can log on to the website refcom.ie for information on the referendum. An independent guide will be distributed to every home in the country and the commission is running an advertising campaign.