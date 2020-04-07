Solicitor tells court Cork woman allegedly attacked in her bedroom is withdrawing her complaint

The solicitor for a man charged with attacking a woman in her bedroom in the middle of the night claimed today that the woman was withdrawing her complaint and the accused wanted to get out on bail.

The alleged violent incident occurred last week on March 30 in Mahon, Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for 28-year-old Edmond O’Sullivan, made the claim when the accused appeared at Cork District Court by video link from Cork Prison.

Mr Buttimer said there was an unusual development in the case where O’Sullivan was remanded in custody charged with assault and burglary. Mr Buttimer was responding to Sergeant Gearóid Davis’s application for a two-week remand in custody to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“An unusual development has occurred. The complainant has indicated to An Garda Síochána that she wishes not to advance the complaint and the question is, will the DPP be advancing the prosecution?” Mr Buttimer asked.

The solicitor suggested that the DPP might then be withdrawing the charges against Edmond O’Sullivan.

“I am now looking to renew the bail application. My client reserved his position last week. Obviously, being in custody he is anxious that a bail hearing would be held as soon as possible,” Mr Buttimer said.

READ MORE Mother accused of attempting to murder her twin toddler sons

Sergeant Davis said he would need time to gather witnesses for the bail hearing. The courts will be closed for Easter until Wednesday, April 15, so Judge Kelleher listed this matter for hearing on that date.

When O’Sullivan was arrested last week and brought before Cork District Court there was evidence that a middle-aged woman woke to find a young neighbour going through her bedroom and that the intruder then struck her eight times in the side of the head with a metal travel mug on her bedside locker.

Edmond O’Sullivan faces charges of burglary and assault causing harm to the householder.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes objected to bail being granted to O’Sullivan, arising out of the allegedly violent burglary at the house at Inchera Close, Mahon, on Monday, March 30.

The address on the charge sheets for O’Sullivan was flat A, 90 Shandon Street, Cork, but Det. Garda Hayes said the accused also gave gardaí his address as another house at Inchera Close, where his wife’s family reside.

Det. Garda Hayes said last week: “It is alleged that in the early hours of March 30 he entered the occupied house at Inchera Close and went upstairs to the bedroom where the injured party was asleep at the time.

“A male was rooting in the bedside locker and she woke and attempted to confront him.

He punched her at the top of her head with a closed fist a number of times, before picking up a metal travel mug and striking the injured party eight times in the side of the head with it.

At that point the woman’s adult son came into his mother’s bedroom and recognised Edmond O’Sullivan. The injured party also recognised him. She knew him by his nickname, Nebby.

“I believe he will commit further offences if granted bail. There is also the possibility of interference with prospective witnesses.”

Det. Garda Hayes added that Edmond O’Sullivan commented to gardaí about witnesses in the course of his interview with gardaí: “They won’t have a house to live in. I am a man who can get things done.”