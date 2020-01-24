News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Solicitor for two of men charged with abducting QIH director Kevin Lunney criticises case delay

Solicitor for two of men charged with abducting QIH director Kevin Lunney criticises case delay
Fle image of Kevin Lunney
By John Fallon
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 02:24 PM

A defence solicitor for two of the four men charged with the abduction and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney has criticised the length of time it is taking for a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Solicitor Alan Gannon said that his clients, who were in custody since November, were entitled to a presumption of innocence and that the State can’t just keeping remanding the defendants in custody on a rolling basis while waiting for a file to be prepared for the DPP.

Mr Gannon urged Judge Deirdre Gearty at Harristown District Court in Roscommon on Friday morning to refuse jurisdiction in the case. He said that it was clear from the serious allegations that the matter would not be heard at District Court level and that refusing jurisdiction would ‘put pressure’ on the DPP to proceed with the case.

His clients, Darren Redmond, 25, from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O'Brien, 38, of Shelmalier Road, East Wall, refused consent to be remanded in custody for a month.

A third defendant, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, also refused consent with his barrister Pat O’Sullivan stating that his client wanted the matter to move on.

Solicitor for two of men charged with abducting QIH director Kevin Lunney criticises case delay

A fourth defendant, Luke O'Reilly, 66, from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, last week consented to a remand in custody to February 14.

Kieran Madigan, State solicitor for Roscommon, told Judge Gearty the investigation was ‘complex’ and that significant progress had been made by gardai investigating the abduction and false imprisonment of Mr Lunney in Cavan in September.

Mr Madigan said gardai were confident that a file would be sent to the DPP by next Friday, January 31.

Mr Madigan said that the investigation amounted to over 1,000 lines of enquiry, over 440 statements and hours of CCTV footage from a number of counties. A previous court sitting heard that the investigation was being carried out in two jurisdictions.

Judge Gearty initially remanded the three defendants in custody for a week but after being informed that there is no sitting of Harristown District Court, which is located beside Castlerea Prison, next week, she remanded the three men in custody until February 7.

READ MORE

Body recovered in search for fisherman missing for almost three weeks

More on this topic

State solicitor hopeful file for DPP in Kevin Lunney case in next few weeksState solicitor hopeful file for DPP in Kevin Lunney case in next few weeks

No bail for Kevin Lunney kidnap accusedNo bail for Kevin Lunney kidnap accused

QIH directors meet with Garda Commissioner to discuss criminal campaign against themQIH directors meet with Garda Commissioner to discuss criminal campaign against them

Four remanded in custody charged with abduction and torture of Kevin LunneyFour remanded in custody charged with abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney


Kevin LunneyTOPIC: Kevin Lunney

More in this Section

Pat Finucane’s widow ‘frustrated’ after Julian Smith meeting postponedPat Finucane’s widow ‘frustrated’ after Julian Smith meeting postponed

People of Drogheda to march against criminality and violence People of Drogheda to march against criminality and violence

McDonald: Sinn Féin will bring CervicalCheck screening services back to IrelandMcDonald: Sinn Féin will bring CervicalCheck screening services back to Ireland

Families of fishermen who died off Dunmore East settle High Court actionsFamilies of fishermen who died off Dunmore East settle High Court actions


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

Paris haute couture fashion week concludes today, rounding off four action-packed days of catwalk shows in the French capital.Feminism to face tattoos: 7 Paris haute couture fashion week moments you might have missed

Originating in China, the deadly virus has similar symptoms to the flu.Coronavirus: What you need to know if you are baout to travel

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »