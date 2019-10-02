Soldiers performing multiple roles 'to keep the show on the road', conference hears

Soldiers, sailors and aircrews are “angry and frustrated” watching their comrades depart the Defence Forces in ever increasing numbers.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said the unprecedented exodus had left the organisation “drained of resources and devoid in some cases of corporate knowledge".

“The blame for the loss of these good men and women lies with those whom for years have turned deaf ears to the calls from the representative body to deal fairly with our members,” Mr Guinan said.

PDForra president Mark Keane told the conference the numbers serving in Defence Forces have “dramatically fallen well below the numbers required to maintain and execute all organisational tasking’s assigned".

Currently as I speak the strength of the Defence Forces is at 8,500. This is well below the required strength of 9,500 that has been set aside by Government for the Defence Forces to operate efficiently and safely.

"It is not uncommon to witness our members filling three and four roles to keep the show on the road and to ensure the organisation functions. However, that goodwill of esprit de corps is being eroded further as more people leave. Those left behind must pick up the pieces,” Mr Keane said.

He pointed out that there were up to 80 sailors sleeping on ships at the Naval Service headquarters in Haulbowline.

“Two of these ships were built in 1984 and at that time they were unsuitable for personnel living onboard. After 35 years, they certainly fall short of the most basic standards we expect today. Our members deserve a place where they can get off these ships after spending up to a month onboard whilst on patrol,” Mr Keane said.

He said one of the reasons this was happening was because poorly paid members of the Defence Forces couldn't afford rents. PDForra was demanding that the government provide them with rent allowances, as is done for the gardaí.

The Department of Defence has promised to build more accommodation at the naval base. However, Mr Keane said he'd heard a number of “false dawns” over the years.

PDForra had asked the Department of Defence to provide financial assistance for a private medical scheme the association had set up for its members. Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, said he instructed his officials to “explore options” on how the department could support it.

He said a review of technical grade pay scales was being carried out and he was backdating a number of allowance increases owed to October 1 last.

These include an increased allowance of €50 per week for members of the Army Ranger Wing (ARW), and an increase for cooks of around €14 per week.

Mr Kehoe also announced that recruits and apprentices will no longer be charged for their rations and accommodation, which will leave them €44 a week better off. He said the government was committed to bringing the Defence Forces within the scope of the Working Time Directive (WTD).

PDForra has already won a number of cases against the Department for breaches of the WTD.