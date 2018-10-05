Soldiers hit out at work schedules and tell Kehoe they are 'tired of excuses'

By Sean O’Riordan, Defence Correspondent

Some members of the Defence Forces are working three 24-hour duties in a week and can even be called back into work after the shifts are finished.

Such situations are becoming more commonplace, it was stated yesterday, as all the military services are overstretched due to ever- decreasing manpower levels.

PDForra, the association which represents enlisted personnel, is calling on the Department of Defence to carry out an investigation into the physical and psychological effects such prolonged working hours are having on soldiers, sailors, and aircrews.

Delegates attending the association’s annual conference in Castlebar, Co Mayo, heard many of those doing 24-hour shifts also faced commutes to and from work which could total three to four hours.

Speakers expressed concern many military personnel are suffering from sleep deprivation and enormous stress levels. They called it a serious health and safety issue that has to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

One delegate said health and safety issues are being ignored to get Naval Service ships out to sea. He said one ship sailed even though it had scaffolding still around its engine. The scaffolding, provided during maintenance work on the engine, was blocking an emergency exit and ended up injuring two seamen. The reported injuries occurred when the ship started rolling and the sailors were thrown against the scaffolding’s steel poles.

Members of the naval service also claimed many sailors are sleeping on off-duty ships as they can not afford soaring rents.

They said there is inadequate accommodation at their base at Haulbowline in Cork Harbour.

One delegate said military management had attempted to refurbish a block to accommodate some sailors at a cost of €530,000 but was not up to the standard required, primarily because conditions are too cramped.

It meant they could not charge the sailors for overnight accommodation so they could not recoup the money they had spent.

In his address to Defence Minister Paul Kehoe, PDForra president Mark Keane said his association has witnessed increasing numbers departing the Defence Forces over the past year.

“We have heard all the excuses in the world about not being able to recruit to required levels and not being able to retain people,” he said.

With all respect, minister, we are tired of these excuses and someone in the management chain must take responsibility and step up to the plate.

“Very simply members must be paid at a higher level and the restoration of allowances must be addressed if we are to rescue this proud and deeply loyal organisation from the brink. This is a minimum requirement.”

Mr Keane said the Defence Forces need the Government to invest in services.

“And your department needs to be convinced that only real money and not the cut and thrust of unsatisfactory meetings and exchanges of correspondence will avert a real crisis,” said Mr Keane. “This is not a game, this is a real crisis for the Defence Forces.”