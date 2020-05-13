News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Soldier F Bloody Sunday hearing set for Derry in July

Soldier F Bloody Sunday hearing set for Derry in July
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 05:01 PM

A key hearing for a former soldier charged with murder over Bloody Sunday is set to be held in Derry this summer, a court said.

Soldier F denies two counts of murder and five of attempted murder during a 1972 civil rights protest in the city.

A special court session to produce the evidence before the case is transferred to a higher court is due to be held in July.

Mickey McKinney, brother of William McKinney who was killed in Glenfada Park in the Bogside estate, said: “We understand that the Court Service will be asked to make provision which will allow the families to attend or observe future hearings remotely whilst the effects of this pandemic are felt.

“We consider that this is a positive development as the participation of the families and wounded is central to this process.”

Soldier F faces two counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

A total of 13 people were killed and 15 wounded when members of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on demonstrators on Sunday January 30 1972.

It was one of the catalysts for the Northern Ireland conflict which lasted for decades and cost thousands of lives.

READ MORE

Smuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin port

The case against Soldier F was reviewed by way of a remote hearing before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

The veteran is charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

Four of the attempted murder charges relate to the wounding of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell.

The fifth relates to persons unknown.

Ciaran Shiels of Madden & Finucane solicitors said the intention to hold the case there remained subject to review due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He said: “The court will reconvene remotely on June 10 to consider a number of outstanding issues, including whether the accused and witnesses will be required to attend to give evidence.”

Families had opposed holding the hearing, to transfer the case from a magistrates’ to a Crown court, in Belfast.

A district judge had expressed reservations about limitations in Derry.

They included concerns around being able to accommodate the numbers attending, difficulty hearing proceedings and security considerations.

READ MORE

Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty and Bernard hit the road again

More on this topic

Faulty vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland did thousands more MOT tests than recommendedFaulty vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland did thousands more MOT tests than recommended

Journalists at two Belfast newspapers threatened by loyalistsJournalists at two Belfast newspapers threatened by loyalists

Veterans Commissioner to be recruited for Northern IrelandVeterans Commissioner to be recruited for Northern Ireland

Michael O’Neill reveals Steven Davis’ role in his Northern Ireland appointmentMichael O’Neill reveals Steven Davis’ role in his Northern Ireland appointment


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Bloody SundayTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Trump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last yearTrump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last year

Coronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member statesCoronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member states

East and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data showsEast and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data shows

'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open


Lifestyle

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh and Strong Like Her by Haley Shapley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty and Bernard hit the road again

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »