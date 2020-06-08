Social workers demand changes in elder care ahead of possible second Covid-19 wave

The body representing social workers has written to the Nursing Home Expert Panel and the Special Oireachtas Committee on the Covid-19 Response demanding changes ahead of any possible second wave of the coronavirus.

The Irish Association of Social Workers (IASW) wants to see the appointment of an expert on adult safeguarding and social work to the Nursing Home Expert Panel and for both that group and the Special Oireachtas Committee to consider the impact of the lack of safeguarding measures to protect nursing home residents from abuse or neglect during the period when public health measures cocooning residents were introduced.

The IASW also wants an examination of the end of life support and care received by deceased residents.

IASW chair Aine McGuirk said the demands were to show that any future response to the coronavirus pandemic in the context of older people needed to focus not just on physical health but also mental wellbeing.

Amanda Casey, IASW member and Head Medical Social Worker, said: “Covid-19 has introduced new and painful social distancing at times when people require a high degree of connection and emotional support.

"Many people have died, and will continue to die, without the loving comfort and presence of their family."

The call came as a new expert commentary paper suggested staff burnout in some facilities could heighten the risk of "abusive care practices".

The paper, co-written by Dr Sarah Donnelly, Co-Director of Professional Masters in Social Work and Assistant Professor in Social Work at the School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice in UCD, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated many issues for older people and their carers, while throwing up new difficulties, particularly an increase in mental health difficulties."

It said "isolation has increased" for all residents and "the overstretched care staff themselves are at risk of severe burnout, precipitating perhaps a further threat of abusive care practices. This risk is further increased because many Safeguarding and Protection Social Workers in Ireland have been redeployed to ‘Contact and Tracing’ teams meaning that there are significantly fewer frontline social workers to investigate and monitor abusive situations."

"One of the key issues learned is the need to refocus policy towards the provision of health and social protection services that are comprehensive, integrated, accessible to and affordable for all," it said.