Social workers 'concerned' Covid-19 clusters will emerge in Direct Provision centres

The Irish Association of Social Workers (IASW) has said the current reported provision for self-isolation across Direct Provision (DP) centres is "wholly inadequate".

It has also said it is extremely concerned about vulnerable groups, families, and health care workers and the threat of DP clusters amid the current pandemic.

The IASW issued a strongly worded statement which welcomed moves by the Department of Justice to improve self-isolating conditions for those in DP centres, and querying whether those measures were sufficient.

There have already been warnings that conditions in DP centres could hamper efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The IASW said it supported the ‘Move the Vulnerable Out’ campaign.

"Prior to the Department's statement last night, there were approximately 7,600 people, including asylum seekers and those with status, being housed between emergency accommodation, direct provision and reception centres," it said.

"The majority of residents are living in congregated settings where it is impossible for them to maintain social distancing or to ‘self- isolate’ to protect their own health and the health of other residents.

READ MORE Contact tracing to be extended to suspected cases of Covid-19

"While 650 beds [as announced by the Department] will go some way towards alleviating this problem, much more action is clearly needed as a matter of urgency. It is important to note that it is 650 additional beds that are being provided, not 650 rooms. It is unclear whether these beds will be in an environment where self-isolation and social distancing will be possible.

"The current reported provision for self-isolation across DP centres is wholly inadequate.

Social workers on the ground are aware of residents who have been trying their best to observe the current guidelines on self-isolation and social-distancing but found it impossible to achieve this under the present regime, where rooms are shared, where dining takes place in communal areas and where toilets and showers are also often shared.

The IASW said it was concerned about those in vulnerable groups, families, and healthcare workers within the DP system.

"Despite the good news about the increase in beds being provided, we are still concerned that clusters of infection will emerge in DP centres in the same way that they have in nursing homes. It is evident that DP centres lack the space and medical facilities that are available to nursing homes."

It asked that vulnerability assessments be introduced as a matter of urgency, in which social workers could help, and that Reception Officers be appointed to each centre as a matter of urgency.

"We’re not safe until we’re all safe," it said.