Social worker 'thought she was going to die' when attacked by Ciara Glennon murder accused

A social worker has told an Australian court she feared for her life when she was attacked by Bradley Edwards, the man accused of the 1997 murder of Ciara Glennon, whose family is from Westport, Co Mayo.

Ms Glennon had been out celebrating St Patrick's Day with friends when she disappeared. She was found dead on April 3, 1997.

The woman, whose identity is suppressed, was the victim of an unprovoked attack in a Perth hospital in 1990.

Edwards pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years probation at the time.

He is currently on trial for three murders in the Claremont area of Perth. The victims: Ms Glennon, 27, 18-year-old Sarah Spiers and 23-year-old Jane Rimmer; all vanished from the streets in 1996 and 1997.

The social worker told the WA Supreme Court she "honestly thought she was going to die" during the violent attack, according to ABC.net.au.

Edwards set upon the woman without warning, grabbing her from behind as she worked alone in an office and putting a cloth across her mouth. He dragged her from her chair and she "began to really struggle".

Suddenly the attack stopped and Edwards began apologising repeatedly. The woman said she then ran from the room and sought help from colleagues. She suffered bruising and contusions to her neck as a result of the attack.

Two psychologists who assessed Edwards after the attack told the court that he had a "distressing week" before the incident. Edwards argued with his fiancee about setting a wedding date and also discovered his fiancee had been unfaithful during their relationship.

Dr Paul McEvoy said Edwards "understood and accepted her actions" but was deeply upset by them. He was unable to explain to Dr McEvoy why his "pent-up anger was released when it was".

The court also heard from Natalie Clements, now 47, who had been on a night out in 1996 and was approached by a man driving a Telstra station wagon. The man offered Ms Clements a lift home, which she refused.

The alleged incident occurred after the disappearance of Ms Spiers and Ms Rimmer but three months before Ms Glennon's disappearance.

A number of incidents were reported in 1996 and 1997 of a man in a Telstra vehicle approaching young women late at night in Claremont.

Ms Clements's evidence suggested police were aware of a possible connection between the Claremont killings and a Telstra vehicle from at least June 1997.

Edwards denies the crimes.