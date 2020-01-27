Social Justice Ireland rues ‘crazy’ lack of social housing

It is critically important for both Ireland’s economy and its people that the housing crisis is solved, according to Social Justice Ireland.

The independent think-tank and justice-advocacy organisation want the next Government to set a target of 20% of all housing stock to be social housing.

“Only 9% of Ireland’s housing stock is social housing compared to the European average of 20%. That’s crazy,” said Social Justice Ireland director Sean Healy.

We have been saying for almost 20 years now that the number of social houses being built was not keeping pace with demand.

Social Justice Ireland has published an election briefing on housing that it believes ensures adequate and appropriate accommodation can become is available for all.

Almost 69,000 households are on social housing waiting lists and a further 90,000 are in private rented accommodation subsidised by the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

Social Justice Ireland wants the next Government to limit the length of time that families have to spend living in family hubs and other emergency accommodation.

“If we had our way, there would be no family hubs,” said Mr Healy.

“Families are in hubs and emergency accommodation simply because there are no houses available at a reasonable cost.”

Social Justice Ireland wants the new Government to enforce the vacant site levy to free up more land for development.

Local authorities are obliged to produce a vacant sites register, with vacant sites subject to a levy since January last year.

However, some councils claim that barriers are preventing the full implementation of the legislation.

Data courtesy of The Irish Times

“A start has been made in enforcing the vacant site levy, but stronger enforcement is needed to make a serious impact on the housing waiting list and homelessness,” he said.

The next government must also ensure that no State land suitable for housing is sold by a local authority or State agency.

Social Justice Ireland also wants existing housing development models to be used to reduce the average prices of a family home to €220,000.

Mr Healy says the Ó Cualann co-operative model shows that it is possible to build a house for less than €320,000, a price that was deemed affordable by the last Government, but would need a household income of €82,500.