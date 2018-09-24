Social Justice Ireland calls for investment in infrastructure instead of tax cuts

There's a call on the Government not to bring in tax cuts in Budget 2019.
Social Justice Ireland says small tax cuts of €2 or €3 per week aren't much use to people paying record-level rents.
Instead, it wants the state to invest in our social infrastructure and give priority to tackling our housing crisis.
“Ireland now has the resources to ensure that Budget 2019 addresses the key challenges facing Irish people. The question is whether Government has the political courage to invest in our social infrastructure and give priority to tackling our housing crisis, reforming the healthcare system and addressing rural and regional challenges,” said Dr Seán Healy, Director of Social Justice Ireland.
“Ireland’s infrastructure in areas such as social housing and rural broadband is not what it should be. Our performance in areas such as child poverty, healthcare, and environmental sustainability leave a great deal to be desired. Budget 2019 is an opportunity for Government to invest in areas that will improve the quality of life for people and communities all over Ireland.”
Economic and Social Analyst Eamon Murphy added: “Most Irish people want to see an end to homelessness, hospital waiting lists and child poverty. They want to see increased investment in good quality affordable childcare, rural broadband, and much more. These should be the priority targets of Budget 2019, not the tax cuts being encouraged by some.”
“Budget 2019 has the potential to lift people out of poverty, to deliver a major breakthrough on the supply of social housing, to improve healthcare provision, and to resource communities. Our policy briefing Budget Choices 2019 makes a series of proposals on how to achieve these and much more besides. However, much of the Government’s ability to achieve all of this depends on them having the courage to resist the pressure to cut taxes.”
Their main proposals include:
TAX REFORM
Digital Desk