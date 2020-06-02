Social distancing: Octogenarian ‘livid’ at Covid-19 breaches in the North

A “livid” octogenarian who shielded for 10 weeks has blasted thousands of people gathering on beaches in the North for dismantling coronavirus progress there.

Robert Atkinson, 82, was paralysed down one side by a stroke and has been treated for prostate cancer.

The former meat plant manager from Belfast feared the authorities were moving too quickly to ease the pandemic lockdown and asking for trouble.

People were pictured gathering at the seaside near Belfast in large numbers over recent sunny days.

Mr Atkinson said:

I am livid

“People like us stayed in for 10 weeks and followed the rules and regulations.

“To think that they could actually dismantle everything that we have done.

“I think any sane person would think it is right that they should have thought of other people before social distancing went out the window.”

Around 80,000 vulnerable people in the North with serious underlying health conditions like Mr Atkinson have been remaining at home since March and receiving food and medication by delivery. Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said restrictions on shielded people were due to be eased from Monday (Liam McBurney/PA).

This week, Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said restrictions on shielded people were due to be eased from Monday, June 8, if the rate of spread of infection remained manageable, but warned of flagrant breaches.

Those living alone, like Mr Atkinson, will be able to meet with one person from another household while maintaining social distancing.

He said he would probably remain within the grounds of his assisted living home in East Belfast, a short distance from where he grew up.

“I don’t think I would feel safe, to be truthful.

READ MORE Judge orders extradition of Declan 'Whacker' Duffy to UK

“I still have this thing at the back of my mind that the actions of other people have led us to a place where I don’t want to be and I think the powers that be are a bit too quick in their decisions.”

Before lockdown, he spent five days a week either volunteering or as a service user at Age NI, the North’s leading charity helping people enjoy later life.

He cannot walk a great deal.

On Monday, the PSNI estimated crowds of 1,000 people enjoyed the Mediterranean-style weather on beaches in Crawfordsburn and Helen’s Bay in Co Down.

Parts of Northern Ireland’s picturesque north coast have also been crowded. Crowds gathered at Crawfordsburn in Co Down on Monday despite the coronavirus restrictions (Andrew Muir/PA).

Mr Atkinson has been on his own inside except for a walk around the grounds of his home.

He said: “It was a fairly lonely 10 weeks.

“I am on my own, which makes it worse, but the phone and laptop is handy so you can still have a bit of a chat.”

The North’s R rate of spread of coronavirus is due to be reviewed by Stormont ministers again on Thursday but the most recent estimate was 0.9.

The lockdown easements are contingent on the R number remaining below one or else infections surge and pressure increases on the NHS.

Mr Atkinson said: “Why, when this R number is still fairly close to one, if this is the magic number, I feel that they should have let the thing go down further before they decided to let everybody out.

“I think they are asking for trouble, I would hate to see a second spike.”

Today, Stormont’s Department of Health said two more people had died from Covid-19, bringing the total toll to 526.

Hotels have been given an indicative date for reopening of July 20 if the number of infections remains manageable. There were queues of cars in Co Down as the first McDonald’s restaurants reopened in Northern Ireland following lockdown (Liam McBurney/PA)

Today the first McDonald’s restaurants reopened in Northern Ireland following lockdown.

Bangor and Newtownards branches opened for drive-through only customers, with a limited menu and a £25 maximum spend.

Friends Zoe Mellon and Hannah Thompson were among the first customers in Bangor, and munched chicken nuggets and chips.

Paris McDonagh, business manager at the branch, said there had been a lot of work behind the scenes.

“There was a lot of training, a lot of preparation goes into making sure the store is clean and sanitised and ready to go,” he told the PA news agency.

“There are a lot of restrictions in place, screens to keep our staff and customers safe and following all the guidelines to ensure everyone that does come back stays safe.”