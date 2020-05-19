Social distancing could be a reality for years – Holohan

Social distancing in Ireland could be a reality for years to come, the chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Tony Holohan was commenting after another 16 coronavirus deaths were announced, bringing the total in the country since the outbreak began to 1,561.

Dr Holohan welcomed the fact that the daily tally of new infections – 51 – was below 100 for the fourth day in a row.

Prior to Saturday, the last time it had been below 100 was mid-March. There are now 24,251 confirmed cases in Ireland.

The CMO said the new infections were primarily happening in care homes and other residential facilities, and not in the wider community.

On Tuesday, the HSE also suspended the practice of informing employers of coronavirus test results before employees after the Data Protection Commission raised concern.

Dr Holohan told the daily covid-19 media briefing that he was hopeful the downward trajectory of the disease would enable Ireland to move through the remaining four phases of its lockdown exit plan.

But he stressed that without the emergence of vaccine social distancing would have to remain for the foreseeable.

“We hope and we anticipate that if we keep the level of suppression up that we’d be in a position to move through those phases and to increase our advice around social, educational, economic and other measures that can take place,” he said.

“It’s probably fair to say, given that we can’t say with certainty that there will be a vaccine and can’t make predictions or projections as to what the immunity resulting either from infection or from any proposed vaccine might actually be and how long that lasts, it could well be the case that we’re living with this virus and adapting to its presence for a long period of time to come.

“Which is why that statement is correct that it could last years, nobody’s in a position to put a finite period of time – nobody in the world over – around when this will be at an end.” Dr Tony Holohan said most of the new infection cases were in residential settings such as nursing homes (Photocall Ireland/PA)

Earlier in the day, HSE chief executive Paul Reid, in giving evidence to the first evidence hearings of the new special Oireachtas committee on Covid-19, warned that the easing of lockdown restrictions could lead to a “significant surge” in the disease again.

Later on Tuesday evening, the HSE suspended the practice of informing employers of coronavirus test results before the employees who were tested.

The move came after complaints were received by the Data Protection Commission (DPC), which subsequently raised concern about the incidences.

The HSE said it would now consult with the DPC on the issue.

Dr Holohan earlier told the Covid-19 Oireachtas committee that informing employers before their staff was a “breach of confidentiality”.

It is understood the incidences relate to widespread screening of large workforces, including meat plants, with public health officials alerting employers in the first instance in an effort to trigger prompt infection control steps.

#OireachtasTV - Opening statement by Paul Reid - CEO of HSE - at today's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response meeting - watch LIVE online here #seeforyourself @HSELive @paulreiddublinhttps://t.co/lEqB3DaKmx pic.twitter.com/uGUWH7Ur4o — Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) May 19, 2020

In other developments, the secretary general of the Department of Health Jim Breslin told the special Covid 19 committee that Ireland’s testing regime was being redesigned “end to end” to enable fast turnaround times.

Meanwhile, in its evidence to the committee, the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) said new safety measures put in place across large complex construction sites could increase costs by up to 40%.

Elsewhere, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the Government will make a decision soon on how long the emergency pandemic unemployment payment will continue.

The 350 euro weekly payment was first introduced in March and is due to expire in June.

Asked about plans to extend the payment beyond June, Mr Donohoe said he knew the money was important for families and the Government was looking at the period and what amounts would be paid. Paschal Donohoe said an announcement on the emergency unemployment support payment was imminent (Photocall Ireland/PA)

Speaking at Government buildings on Tuesday, he said: “We know these payments are important and they will continue for a period of time but we just have to decide over what period and at what level.

“We are only a few days into the re-opening of the economy and we just need some information to become available to us as to how the re-opening of the economy affects people on the wage subsidy scheme and the number of people availing of the PUP.

“We hope to have more data available to make a decision about those two issues soon and we will then make an announcement regarding the value of these payments and what is going to happen them.”