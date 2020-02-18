News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Social Democrats cancel planned meeting with Fine Gael

Social Democrats cancel planned meeting with Fine Gael
Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 10:07 AM

The Social Democrats have cancelled a planned meeting with Fine Gael today accusing the party of game playing when it comes to government formation talks.

Leo Varadkar said last night his party prefers to head towards opposition.

The Social Democrats were due to meet Fine Gael later but have cancelled saying it's clear that Fine Gael are engaged only in a game playing exercise and theatrics.

It comes after Leo Varadkar said his party prefers to head towards opposition - without fully ruling out doing a deal with Fianna Fáil.

The Social Democrats have said they were unlikely to find much common ground with Fine Gael anyway - but they feel Fine Gael's intention is to engage in shadow boxing for the next few weeks, and they've no interest in being part of that charade.

Sinn Féin is due to meet independents and smaller parties today with the Greens also involved in discussions ahead of the Dáil's first sitting on Thursday.

READ MORE

Ged Nash rules himself out of Labour leadership race

More on this topic

'Give up the nonsense': Michael Healy-Rae wants parties to form govt without second election'Give up the nonsense': Michael Healy-Rae wants parties to form govt without second election

‘Youthquake’ that voted for 'parties of change' will demand satisfaction if those parties form government‘Youthquake’ that voted for 'parties of change' will demand satisfaction if those parties form government

Simon Coveney: Fine Gael must 'show some humility' in assessing election resultSimon Coveney: Fine Gael must 'show some humility' in assessing election result

Sinn Féin gets less from TDs’ wages than requiredSinn Féin gets less from TDs’ wages than required


TOPIC: Election 2020