News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Social care workers face ‘culture of violence’

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, October 07, 2019 - 06:20 AM

Assaults on social care workers are grossly under-reported with a new report showing almost 40% stating they experienced workplace violence on a weekly basis.

Noel Howard of Social Care Ireland said the study, based on survey responses from 338 social care workers, showed there was a need to challenge what he called “the acceptance of a culture of violence as being part of the job”.

The study, a University College Cork CARL Research Project in collaboration with Social Care Ireland, found workplace violence had consequences that included absenteeism, burnout, job dissatisfaction, and stress.

The research found that 70% of participants felt their employers were not addressing the issue.

The main findings include:

  • 24% reported they experienced workplace violence daily;
  • 39.9% said they experienced it weekly, with 28% reporting it occurred monthly;
  • 70% reported experiencing verbal abuse;
  • 72% reported harassment with a further 7% reporting other forms of violence.

The study showed that 73%reported being off work as a result of violence and an even higher percentage said staff turnover was attributable to it. Some 85% described staff burnout and low job satisfaction.

More than half of those surveyed said workplace violence affected the quality of care provided to service users and almost 70% said it negatively impacted staff retention and recruitment.

The study also found 15.7% of participants highlighted that underreporting occurs as they feel it may impact on job loss. Almost half (46.7%) reported that they fear criticism from management and colleagues.

READ MORE

Varadkar hoping to meet with Johnson next week

More on this topic

Simon Harris ‘deaf to the suffering of patients’Simon Harris ‘deaf to the suffering of patients’

Did I snore? A bedroom tortureDid I snore? A bedroom torture

Green roofs improve the urban environment- so why don't all buildings have them?Green roofs improve the urban environment- so why don't all buildings have them?

9 ways to get picky children to eat more vegetables9 ways to get picky children to eat more vegetables


TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

'It's not what we should be doing as a neutral country': Anti-war rally planned for Shannon'It's not what we should be doing as a neutral country': Anti-war rally planned for Shannon

Ireland 'on right track' as Budget and Brexit loom: VaradkarIreland 'on right track' as Budget and Brexit loom: Varadkar

Elderly man escapes injury as car smashes through wall outside supermarket in ClareElderly man escapes injury as car smashes through wall outside supermarket in Clare

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3mNo winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth over €3m


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »