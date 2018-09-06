SocDems hit out at major parties’ ‘auction politics’

The Social Democrats have branded the tit-for-tat exchanges between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail ahead of the budget as “auction politics”.

Co-leader Róisín Shortall, speaking as the party held its pre Dail term think-in in Dublin, accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil of playing “political games”, as it appeared the former wanted an election but the latter, the support of which the minority Government relies on to stay in power, does not.

She said that, at a time of such crisis in housing and in the health sector, such behaviour is unacceptable.

Members of the Social Democrats with Róisín Shortall TD at their pre-Dáil think-in at Smock Alley, Dublin. Picture: Sam Boal

The party is aiming to win 10 Dáil seats and 25 council seats in upcoming elections, Ms Shortall said.

Ms Shortall also insisted the party is “becoming a nationwide party” aiming to target female and younger voters.

Speaking during sessions at the party gathering, she said that, for thousands of people in Ireland, the prospect of owning a home is “becoming a pipe dream”.

The party sessions centred on “living affordable lives”, ahead of the Dáil resuming on September 18.

“The aspiration to own your home is becoming a pipe dream,” Ms Shortall said, pinpointing the rising cost of living in the State and the need for greater investment by the Government in public services.

“The crisis of affordability in housing means that the average home in Dublin costs 11 times the average income, yet someone applying for a mortgage can only expect to borrow three and a half times their income,” she said .

Party chairman Joe O’Connor said the party has grown and expanded significantly since it was established in 2015.

He said: “It is my firm view that we should have 80 to 90 candidates competing for seats across all local authorities areas, and I see no reason as to why we can’t elect at least 25 to 30 Social Democrat councillors.”

The party presently has two TDs, Ms Shortall and joint co-leader Catherine Murphy, a Kildare North TD and leading member of the Public Accounts Committee.

Ms Murphy was absent due to a recent operation on her leg.