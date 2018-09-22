Soccer stars look forward to Liam Miller tribute at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

By Joe Leogue

They have played in some of the most famous venues in the world — but how many of Manchester United’s decorated stars are familiar with the roar that greets a goal at the Blackrock end?

“The international soccer players, I can tell you, are intrigued and they are looking forward to it,” Michael O’Flynn beamed yesterday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s Premium Level suite.

He was speaking at the pre-match press briefing for Tuesday’s Liam Miller tribute match.

The gathering of a couple dozen or so media, gardaí, and stakeholders will be dwarfed next week by the sell-out crowd set to descend on the stadium for what will be the biggest sporting event it has seen since its €80m redevelopment.

“I think they’re intrigued by the whole situation, and obviously given the event has changed into what it has become, and the scale of the stadium,” Mr O’Flynn — chairman of the organising committee — said of the household names set to take to the pitch for the Manchester United XI v Ireland/Celtic XI.

“Then people like Denis Irwin and Roy Keane, from our home city, are absolutely delighted with the opportunity of playing, as they say, ‘in the Páirc’.”

Mr O’Flynn was joined in briefing the press by Patrick Doyle, commercial manager at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Superintendent John Quilter of Anglesea Street Garda Station.

The developer admitted his first-time experience of event management was a revelation.

“It’s an eye-opener to me, the efforts that go into organising a game like this,” he said. “I truly am surprised by it and I couldn’t speak highly enough of help, pre-planning, and work that has gone in by the entire Garda team.”

The GAA, city council, fire brigade, local residents, Cork City FC, the FAI, and other stakeholders all came in for praise.

“I think the spirit of the day has resonated with everyone,” said Mr O’Flynn.

Getting down to business, the message from organisers to match-goers was clear: Get here early, and leave the car and bike at home.

Pre-game musical entertainment, including a performance by Aslan frontman Christy Dignam and multi-instrumentalist Liam O’Connor, will start from 1pm to avoid a bottleneck of arrivals for the match’s 3pm kick-off.

“We’d like to get people here early, we don’t want anyone coming in at the last minute, and I think the fact that you have this happening at 1.45 sharp will focus people’s minds to turn up early,” said Mr O’Flynn.

The Barrack Street Band will play as the stars warm up, prior to an official meet and greet with President Michael D Higgins, a rendition of the national anthem, and a minute’s silence for Liam Miller.

Half-time will see the boys and girls from Liam’s local GAA club, Éire Óg, meet Mr Higgins prior to two mini-matches across the pitch.

A penalty shootout will immediately follow the full-time whistle if the match finishes in a draw, and players will then undertake a lap of honour to acknowledge the crowd.

Organisers warned that this can only take place if spectators stay off the pitch at full time.

“I want to stress very much that we will have a lap of honour, but that will only happen if people accept the plan that we have for it,” said Mr O’Flynn.

Supt Quilter said the event will be a huge undertaking that will require the co-operation of those attending and the wider public.

“Crowd-wise, this is on a par with the Ed Sheeran concert, which we all know was a successful event here in Cork last May, and it’s our priority to ensure this match passes off in the same spirit,” he said.

Match-goers have been asked to be conscious of the impact the game will have on local residents and businesses, and to be patient leaving the stadium.

“We’re also seeking the cooperation of those who are not coming to the event,” said Supt Quilter.

“We are asking those people who may be working, visiting, or travelling through the city on Tuesday afternoon to consider using alternative means of travel, the likes of public transport, cycling, or walking to and from work.

“This would reduce the volume of cars in the city centre and assist us in minimising traffic disruption.”

Peak traffic times are expected to be from 5pm to 7pm, and those working in the city centre are asked to adjust their commute accordingly.

There will be strictly no parking allowed in the vicinity of the stadium, towing will be in operation, and attendees are asked to either walk or use the shuttle bus to the stadium that will depart from Lapps Quay every 10 minutes from 12.30pm.

Those who bought tickets for the original Turners Cross match in person from a Ticketmaster outlet are asked to contact the ticket seller to have a new ticket issued, but there will also be a kiosk by the Páirc Uí Chaoimh site for this on the day.

People without tickets have been warned not to come to the stadium in the hope of picking one up on the day.

Big screen

Tuesday’s match between a Manchester United XI and Ireland/Celtic selection won’t just be historic for being the first football game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh — it will also be the first sporting event at the stadium to feature a big screen.

Organising committee chairman Michael O’Flynn has confirmed that plans to have a big screen placed in front of the scoreboard at the City End of Pairc Ui Chaoimh are at an advanced stage.

“There are plans to have a big screen, we’re currently going through the whole regulatory process, which is going well,” he said.

“The screen is going to be very important from the point of view of the music, the event in the stadium, but also for during the game. We think the screen will add enormously to it.”

“We’re currently going through the approval process with Cork City Council building control and fire department, we have it all designed up so we’re just waiting for sign off and hopefully that will be in place for Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, those travelling to the ground have been urged to park legally away from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and to walk or take the shuttle bus to the ground if possible.

Parking for those with special needs must be applied for, and anyone found parking in the vicinity of the stadium will be towed.

The shuttle bus leaving from Lapps Quay will cater for those parking in city centre car parks, while the Cork Camogie Grounds on Castle Rd and the site of the ice rink at Mahon Point have both been made available as car parks on the day.