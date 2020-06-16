News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Soccer ref gets €5k for violent assault after 2018 match

Referee Daniel Sweeney, who was assaulted after a soccer match in the midlands at the weekend, says he would like to see the day that a referee can go on a pitch and 'feel safe' Pic: RTE NEWS
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 08:05 PM

A soccer referee who suffered a broken jaw and fractured eye socket following a violent assault at the end of a match two years ago has been paid €5,000 compensation by his attacker.

Tullamore Circuit Criminal Court heard on Tuesday that Dean Dinnegan (22) of Dalton Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath had brought the money to court for his victim.

Dinnegan had pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm in an attack on referee, Daniel Sweeney, at a match at the grounds of Horseleap United, Co Offaly on November 11, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to producing a golf club during the course of the incident.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned by Judge Karen Fergus after hearing a probation report on Dinnegan had not been prepared in time for the sitting because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Defence counsel, Niall Flynn, BL said he believed his client, who is a member of the Traveller community, would benefit from a probation report as it would outline the background to the incident of how he and some other Mullingar Town players were subject to “racist remarks” by players from Horseleap United.

Mr Flynn said the use of such language had also been referenced in the match report by Mr Sweeney.

He acknowledged that the referee had suffered substantial injuries in what was “a nasty incident” involving up to a dozen players that had got “out of control”.

Mr Flynn said Dinnegan had held his hands up about his role in the attack and pleaded guilty at an early stage.

He claimed a probation report would also be welcome as Dinnegan’s liberty was at risk as he was guilty of a very serious assault at the upper end of the scale.

A letter of apology to Mr Sweeney by Dinnegan was also handed into court.

Prosecuting counsel, Shane Geraghty, BL said Mr Sweeney, who had required serious medical attention, had made no racist remarks and “did not deserve a broken jaw”.

He pointed out that the referee was attempting to ease the situation when he suffered his injuries.

The court heard that the defendant’s father, Seán Dinnegan, is due to go on trial in November on charges related to the same incident.

He is charged with assaulting causing harm to the referee and a 12-year boy as well as assault on two other individuals.

Dinnegan was remanded on continuing bail until a future hearing of the case in November.

