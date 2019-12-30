Soccer club angered by extensive damage to pitches by car in Dublin

A Dublin soccer community have been left outraged after its playing fields were heavily damaged by car last Friday.

Deep ruts by tyres surrounding a burnt out car can be seen in footage posted by Cabinteely FC.

The club said two of the pitches they use are completely destroyed and won't be usable for week or months.

Drone footage captures the extent of the damage caused to the Kilbogget Park football pitches. It's even worse from the sky, at lease two of the pitches have been totally destroyed by hundreds of tyre marks #Cabinteely @CabinteelyLife @Cabinteely_FC @seapointrfc @OFFICIALFoxCab pic.twitter.com/eOg6sM7cku — Colm Hand (@ColmHand) December 29, 2019

Cllr Barry Wards aid it is time to consider putting up better barriers to stop joyriders:

"This is unfortunately not the first time this has happened in Kilbogget Park.

He added that the park is quite accessible due to the residential houses surrounding it, and that perhaps "the solution is to cordon it off with bollards and things like that so people can't access it and that's a real shame..."

The Club said the response to the destruction of the pitches has been overwhelming and "very heartening" and said it is seeking meetings with the Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown County Council and the Gardaí.