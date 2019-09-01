News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'So sad to see': Woman finds three decapitated seals on beach

'So sad to see': Woman finds three decapitated seals on beach
Picture: Joe Boland
By Stephen Maguire
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 12:02 PM

A woman has spoken of her horror after finding three seals on a beach with their heads missing.

Niamh Fox was out for a run on Narin Beach in Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon just before 5pm.

Niamh, from nearby Glenties, initially found one seal with its head missing.

However, as she ran on she found two more seals in the same condition within the space of one hundred yards.

She alerted the local lifeguard on the beach but he said he had never witnessed anything like it before.

Nimah said she suspects that something sinister happened to the creatures.

She said "It was just so sad to see. They were completely decapitated.

"I'm not sure how it happened. My father suspected they may have been culled by fishermen or poachers.

"I don't think it could have been a shark or something like that because why would another animal just take the heads off the seals?

"They could have been shot and their heads removed to hide any evidence."

The remains of the seals were later washed out on the tide.

READ MORE

Barnier not optimistic as Johnson speaks of ‘signs of progress’ in Brexit talks

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Just the Bonaparte: St Helena seeks Napoleon impersonator for bicentenaryJust the Bonaparte: St Helena seeks Napoleon impersonator for bicentenary

Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in towLindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

More in this Section

Barnier not optimistic as Johnson speaks of ‘signs of progress’ in Brexit talksBarnier not optimistic as Johnson speaks of ‘signs of progress’ in Brexit talks

'Really frightening': TD condemns gun attack on gardaí in Dublin'Really frightening': TD condemns gun attack on gardaí in Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-oldGardaí appeal for information on missing Dublin 13-year-old

Businesses 'utterly devastated' after major blaze extinguished at Cork shopping centre Businesses 'utterly devastated' after major blaze extinguished at Cork shopping centre


Lifestyle

The Japanese kamikaze pilots of World War 2 crashed into targets, but the modern use of suicide-bombing began when a boy of 13 sacrificed himself during the Iran-Iraq war in 1980, says Frank MacGabhann.Book review - The Price of Paradise: How the Suicide Bomber Shaped the Modern Age

From action and adventure to idyllic villages, North Wales is a revelation – and it’s just a short ferry journey away, writes Donal O’Keeffe.How times have changed: A revelation in North Wales

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »