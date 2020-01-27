News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Snowfall affects Knock Airport flights; Met Éireann 'expecting a very icy start tomorrow'

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 06:17 PM

Flights have been affected in and out of Knock Airport due to bad weather.

It is after heavy snowfall in parts of Galway, Roscommon, Mayo and Sligo this afternoon, with it sticking in places.

The airport said: "A number of our flights operated as normal earlier today and our operations team are working to clear the runway but current conditions and continued heavy snowfall are challenging.

"If you are traveling to or from the airport this evening please take extra care on the roads."

A number of departing flights were cancelled this afternoon.

There is a weather advisory from Met Éireann currently in place until 3pm tomorrow.

The forecaster states: "Cold and wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening.

"Showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places."

They added that "snow showers" will be "most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground."

AA Roadwatch is reporting very slippery conditions on roads and is warning motorists to slow down and take care.

Matthew Martin from Met Éireann says the wintry conditions will continue through the evening and into tomorrow.

"Really, the peak of the cold phase will be through tonight and into tomorrow morning," he said.

"We're expecting a very icy start tomorrow morning.

"So tricky road conditions, certainly for people getting up tomorrow morning."

Mr Martin urged motorists to be cautious.

TOPIC: Weather

