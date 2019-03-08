Snow to hit several counties this weekend

Several parts of the country are set to be hit with snow again this weekend.

Wintry showers of sleet and snow are being forecast for Saturday night, with the worst to come on Sunday.

There will also be frost and icy patches in places as temperatures drop to zero degrees.

Met Éireann says rain, hail and sleet will turn increasingly to snow overnight on Saturday, especially in Ulster and on high ground.

Sunday will be very cold with sunny spells and wintry showers of rain hail, sleet and snow.

Temperatures will range from 4 to 7 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds, which will be strong in coastal areas.

On Sunday night, showers will become more isolated and it will be cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees with frost and icy patches in places.

Forecaster John Eagleton says areas in the north-west will be worst affected.

North Connacht, Ulster and Donegal, Tyrone and Roscommon could turn wintry, he said.

He said he would not expect snow in the east or south of the country, but there will be showers and it will be a cold, windy day.

Monday will bring milder temperatures, with windy, showery weather to persist for the week.