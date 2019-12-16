News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Snow-ice warning remains in place this morning

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:00 AM

A snow-ice warning remains in place for the entire country until later this morning.

The yellow warning was issued by Met Eireann on Saturday, as snow and sleet fell in many areas - especially on higher ground.

The warning is due to end at 10am this morning.

Meanwhile, Wicklow mountain rescue teams are warning motorists that the recent cold snap has left the Sally Gap impassible.

A number of people had to abandon their cars there at the weekend due to snowy and icy road conditions.

Rescuers brought drivers and their passengers to safety in four-wheel-drives.

However they're advising others to stay away until further notice.

Talks to break Stormont impasse to resume today

