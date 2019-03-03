NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Snow and ice warning issued for 22 counties

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 11:05 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for 22 counties.

READ MORE: Man dies in Kerry road accident

The forecasters expect today's heavy rain to turn to sleet and snow from around 2pm today.

They say that Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon will see a dusting of snow at lower levels, but much of the snow will be above 300 metres.

However, wet and slushy roads are likely to become icy in places overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.

The warning is valid until 8am tomorrow morning.

It comes as Munster and Leinster experience a Status Yellow Rainfall warning until 6pm this evening. Up to 35mm of rain has been forecast for the area.

More on this topic

Dublin City Council wants to cap size of walking tours

Stacey Dooley: Backlash to make-up show is painfully predictable

Valverde refuses to write off Real’s title chances despite Barcelona Clasico win

Minister considering VFI proposal to allow convicted drink-drivers to drive to work


KEYWORDS

weathersnowiceIreland

More in this Section

Lotto jackpot won again - someone is €2.5 million richer

Renowned Irish architect, 96, dies in US

Dublin GAA club may not be moving to new home inside the M50 ring as planned

Protest in Dublin as foreign nationals say they are targets of violent attacks


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »