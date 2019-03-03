Snow and ice warning issued for 22 counties

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for 22 counties.

The forecasters expect today's heavy rain to turn to sleet and snow from around 2pm today.

They say that Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon will see a dusting of snow at lower levels, but much of the snow will be above 300 metres.

Snow-ice warning issued Status: Yellow Areas: Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon Valid: Sunday 03 March 2 p.m. to Monday 04 March 8 a.m.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/u7SmzvdFGT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 3, 2019

However, wet and slushy roads are likely to become icy in places overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.

The warning is valid until 8am tomorrow morning.

It comes as Munster and Leinster experience a Status Yellow Rainfall warning until 6pm this evening. Up to 35mm of rain has been forecast for the area.