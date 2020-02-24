News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 03:32 PM

Met Eireann has issued a snow and ice warning for the entire country.

The status yellow alert will come in to effect at 6am tomorrow morning, and will remain valid until 9am on Wednesday.

Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, are being forecast, leading to icy patches.

These will become increasingly widespread over the course of tomorrow, with some accumulations of snow also expected.

TOPIC: Weather

