Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Met Eireann has issued a snow and ice warning for the entire country.
The status yellow alert will come in to effect at 6am tomorrow morning, and will remain valid until 9am on Wednesday.
Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, are being forecast, leading to icy patches.
These will become increasingly widespread over the course of tomorrow, with some accumulations of snow also expected.
