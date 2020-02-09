News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Snow and ice expected to impact road conditions

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 05:41 PM

All road users are being warned to prepare for snow and icy conditions this week, after a weekend of high winds and lashing rain.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said that as well as snow there is a significant risk of icy patches, causing treacherous driving conditions.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to affect the west and north of the country, particularly on higher ground, but snow is possible at lower levels into Tuesday.

The RSA is advising motorists to remove all snow from their vehicles before starting a journey.

Drivers need to slow down in snow and icy conditions and be on guard to the potential danger caused by hailstones.

“If you encounter hailstones, reduce your speed, without breaking if possible. Warn other drivers by using your hazard warning lights,” the RSA advises.

“Driving slowly in a high gear will help your tyres maintain grip even as your tyres move over the compacted pellets of snow.”

Met Eireann has issued a yellow snow/ice warning for Ireland for Monday and Tuesday.

Colder air from Canada began to spread across the country as Storm Ciara moved away bringing scattered wintry showers on Sunday night.

While the snow showers may develop anywhere in the country they will occur chiefly in parts of the west and north, with some accumulations possible.

“Some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes,” Met Eireann warned.

The windy conditions that the country has experienced over the last few days will persist and, coupled with the colder air, it will feel bitterly cold, with the significant wind chill.

Meanwhile, there were power outages, flooded roads and fallen trees across Ireland in the wake of Storm Ciara.

An estimated 10,000 homes, farms and businesses were left without power at the height of the storm.

Counties in the west and south, including Co Waterford, Clare and Galway, were among the worst affected.

The opening ceremony of Galway's year as European Capital of Culture on Saturday was cancelled due to weather conditions.

The fire lighting spectacle had been expected to draw thousands of spectators.

Organisers said the decision had been made in the interests of public safety.

Passengers using Cork Airport were advised to check the status of their flight as some cancellations and delays occurred across their networks. However, a spokesperson said that Cork Airport itself remained fully operational throughout the storm.

Weather

