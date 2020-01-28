News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Snow and ice causing hazardous driving conditions

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 06:46 AM

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place across the entire country.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions throughout the morning due to compacted snow and ice.

The weather advisory from Met Éireann is currently in place until 3pm.

Motorists are also being advised to take care when out on the roads this morning.

"If you're heading out this morning leave plenty of time to fully de-ice your vehicle," said Aisling Bonner from AA Roadwatch.

"Bear in mind it can take up to 10 times longer to stop when you're driving in snow or ice. If roads are slippery then slow down, keep further back from other road users and keep your manoeuvres gentle."

Further snow showers are also expected, especially in the southwest, west and north.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says conditions will be particularly poor in some areas.

"Some heavy snow showers appeared over Connacht and Ulster especially and a little further inland also but that was followed then by a drop in temperatures which is leading to some very icy conditions this morning," he said.

"You have snow accumulations in some parts of the west and north-west but that's followed by icy conditions right across the country."

Leaders' Debate: Housing and crime dominate as leaders clash on policies and coalition options


